Crime

Apollo Hospital Sweeper Sentenced in Dengue Patient Rape Case, Unearthing Unauthorized Employment of Foreign Doctors

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Apollo Hospital Sweeper Sentenced in Dengue Patient Rape Case, Unearthing Unauthorized Employment of Foreign Doctors

In a landmark verdict, the Gandhinagar district court has sentenced a hospital sweeper, Chandrakant Vankar, to seven years in prison for the rape of a 19-year-old dengue patient back in September 2016. Vankar, an employee of Apollo Hospital, was found guilty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with the court emphasizing the significant breach of trust involved in such a heinous act committed within a healthcare facility.

Justice Served, but with Lingering Concerns

Along with the prison sentence, the court has ordered Vankar to pay a fine and provide compensation to the victim, offering some measure of justice in a case that has stirred public outrage. However, while Vankar’s conviction marks a closure to the case, it has also thrown light on a larger issue plaguing India’s healthcare sector.

The Absconder: Dr. Ramesh Chauhan

Dr. Ramesh Chauhan, a Pakistani doctor also charged with rape in this case, had managed to flee after being released on bail. Chauhan’s escape and the subsequent declaration by the court of him being an absconder, has raised serious questions regarding the unauthorized employment of foreign doctors in private hospitals across India.

Retrenchment in the Wake of Scandal

In the aftermath of this case, several doctors with degrees from Pakistan and working without the required qualifications in India have been retrenched. It has exposed a gaping hole in the healthcare system, stressing the need for stricter regulations and checks to prevent such unauthorized employment, and thereby, protect patients from potential harm.

Simultaneous Crime in Visakhapatnam

In a parallel development, a 16-year-old girl in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has been subjected to a horrific gang rape ordeal by her boyfriend and his friend, among others. Subsequently, she was taken to Odisha before being returned to Visakhapatnam by the police. While some of the accused have been arrested, two still remain at large, with the police on their trail. This incident, much like the Apollo Hospital case, serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat of sexual violence that women in India face, even from those they know and trust.

0
Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

