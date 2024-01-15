en English
Crime

Apia Village Council Banishes Family Following Drug Raid: A Look at Traditional Justice in Samoa

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Apia Village Council Banishes Family Following Drug Raid: A Look at Traditional Justice in Samoa

In a move demonstrating the potency of traditional justice, the village council of Apia, Samoa, has banished a family from their community following a drug raid at their residence in Malifa. The council’s decision underscores its firm stand against illegal activities and its steadfast commitment to preserving order and upholding community standards.

Village Council: The Bastion of Social Order

The council’s form of action is not an isolated incident, but a reflection of the community’s approach to handling serious offenses within its jurisdiction. It often relies on traditional governance and societal norms to enforce rules and sanction individuals or groups that transgress them. This form of justice, deeply rooted in Samoan culture, echoes the cultural significance of community-based resolutions to conflicts and law breaches.

The Banishment: A Deterrence and a Punishment

This banishment serves a dual purpose. On one hand, it’s a punishment for the family implicated in the drug raid, a tangible consequence of their actions. On the other, it acts as a deterrent for other villagers. It sends a clear message about the severe repercussions of engaging in illegal activities, thereby fostering a law-abiding environment.

Reflections on the Role of the Village Council

The village council’s decision is testament to its pivotal role in maintaining social order in Samoa. While the national government has its laws and enforcement mechanisms, local governance and traditional justice systems often prove to be equally effective, if not more, in dealing with issues at the grassroots level. This course of action provides a compelling example of how traditional forms of justice continue to be relevant and influential in contemporary Samoa.

Crime Samoa Society
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

