Apex Tragedy: Retired Army Captain Charged with Murder of Two Women and His Dog

In a quiet neighborhood of Apex, North Carolina, a retired Army captain, Harry Hardman, shattered the peace with a tragic shooting, leaving two women and his dog dead. The lives of Nancy Taylor and Gabrielle Raymond, both residents of the South Walk Townhomes community, were abruptly ended in this horrifying incident.

The Victims

Nancy Taylor, a beloved member of the community's homeowners association, had relocated to the neighborhood to be closer to her grandchildren. Gabrielle Raymond, on the other hand, was a young woman with a bright future, her family's 'light,' as they described her. Both women were rushed to a local hospital following the shooting, but tragically, neither could be saved.

The Incident

The Apex Police Department received several 911 calls during the incident. One chilling call came from Raymond herself, which abruptly ended in silence. Another came from a courageous neighbor who confronted Hardman at gunpoint. Hardman, armed with an AR-15 rifle, was ultimately arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of animal cruelty. Interestingly, police believe the AR-15 was not the weapon used. Instead, a handgun found in Hardman's home is suspected to be the fatal weapon.

Community Response

The Apex community, led by Mayor Jacques Gilbert, is grappling with the aftermath of this horrifying event. The shock and sorrow felt by residents are palpable, and the community has come together in a collective expression of grief. The neighbor who bravely confronted Hardman has requested privacy to process the events of that tragic day. As the community mourns and seeks healing, the only known interaction between Hardman and the Apex police before this event seems rather mundane - he had turned in a cell phone he found after giving an Uber ride in December.