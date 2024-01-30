APD's Sting Operation Thwarts Online Predators: Five Arrested

In a significant triumph for the Amarillo Police Department (APD) of Texas, the force has successfully executed its first sting operation of 2024, targeting online solicitation of minors. This latest achievement follows a string of successful operations, including a notable crackdown on illegal gambling in 2023.

Decoy Strategy Yields Results

The recent operation led to the arrest of five individuals: Saul Reyes (24), Bryson Munselle (27), Eric J Rodriguez (19), Demarcus St Julian (37), and Andrew Trejo (20). These men were apprehended following a strategic decoy operation where APD officers created fake online profiles, posing as minors. These profiles were then used to interact with suspected predators on social media platforms.

A Crime Revealed, A Trap Set

Deviously, the suspects were led to believe they were communicating with and arranging to meet an underage person for sexual purposes. However, upon their arrival at the designated location, they were immediately arrested and charged with a 2nd-degree felony.

APD's Commitment to Protecting Children

APD has emphasized that these sting operations are part of their ongoing commitment to protect innocent children from the clutches of predators. The department further encourages parents to maintain a vigilant eye on their children's online activities and text message exchanges as an additional measure of ensuring their safety.