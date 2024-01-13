en English
Crime

AP Debunks Social Media Conspiracy Theories: Chabad Tunnel and Capitol Riot Claims

By:
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
AP Debunks Social Media Conspiracy Theories: Chabad Tunnel and Capitol Riot Claims

The rise of misinformation, powered by social media, continues to challenge the landscape of factual news. The Associated Press has recently debunked a series of false claims and conspiracy theories that have found a home on these platforms. The two key narratives in question involve an underground tunnel connected to the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn and the misinterpreted video clip from the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

The Chabad Lubavitch Tunnel: A Myth Unearthed

One such claim that gained traction was about an underground passage tied to the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters. This tunnel was falsely alleged to be a conduit for child sex trafficking or other illegal activities. The accusations emerged after a confrontation between police and worshippers at the synagogue. However, the New York Department of Buildings, along with other authorities, found no evidence supporting the use of the tunnel for criminal endeavors. Instead, the tunnel’s creation was described as an act of vandalism.

These allegations have led to internal disagreements within the Chabad community. A spokesperson for Chabad described the tunnel as a result of a dispute between the mainstream Chabad Lubavitch community and a splinter sect. The Anti-Defamation League has expressed deep concern over the spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories related to the incident.

Jan 6 Capitol Riot: Misinterpretation Fuels False Narrative

Another false narrative that was debunked involves a video clip from the Jan 6 Capitol riot. The video was misinterpreted as evidence of liberals masquerading as Trump supporters to stage the riot. The individuals in the clip, comedians Walter Masterson and Peter Scattini, were present at the rally with the intention of creating comedic content. There was no ‘inside job’, and the comedians were not part of any conspiracy to incite the riot.

The debunking of these two prominent false narratives underscores the ongoing challenges of combating misinformation on the internet. It’s a stark reminder of the need for diligence in verifying information before sharing or acting upon it. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so must the strategies to ensure the integrity of the information that circulates within it.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

