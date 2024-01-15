Anti-graft Court Revisits Community Service Request of Convicted Former NEDA Director

In a turn of events, the Sandiganbayan, an anti-graft court in the Philippines, has decided to reconsider the appeal of former National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) regional director Jose Romeo Escandor to perform community service instead of serving a six-month prison sentence for sexual harassment. The hearing is scheduled for March 1st.

Advertisment

Denied Request

The 70-year-old Escandor, presently out on bail, faced rejection for his request in September after the court ruled his application incompatible with the Community Service Act. Escandor had initially wished to serve in his home village, Barangay Tisa in Cebu City, a location separate from the crime scene.

Conviction Details

Advertisment

Escandor was convicted for sexually harassing a female staffer back in 2013. The crime was committed at the NEDA Regional Office 7, based in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

New Resolution

In a fresh resolution, the Sandiganbayan has noted that Escandor has since met the application requirements. It has thereby instructed the NEDA Central Visayas office to present a proposed community service program and a rehabilitative counseling schedule prior to the upcoming hearing. The court's decision to reassess the case factors in Escandor's age and medical condition, as he is a diabetic.