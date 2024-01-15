Anti-Drug Operation in Davao City: A Stride Towards a Drug-Free Community

In a decisive blow to illegal drug activities in Davao City, law enforcement authorities conducted a successful anti-drug operation on January 14, arresting two high-profile drug personalities known by their aliases Madz and Mario. Madz, a 30-year-old woman, was a top target at the regional level, while Mario, a 27-year-old male aircon technician, was a key figure in city-level drug operations. The operation culminated in the seizure of 55.17 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of approximately P375,156.

Community Support Crucial in Anti-Drug Operations

Speaking on the operation’s success, Captain Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), attributed the victory to the significant support from the community. She underscored the indispensable role of collaborative efforts between local residents and the police in the ongoing campaign against illegal drugs and the broader mission for community safety in Davao City.

DCPO’s Anti-Drug Efforts in 2023

Looking back at the previous year, the DCPO reported a significant crackdown on illegal drugs with the seizure of over 39.08 kg of narcotics worth P29 million. The haul included 3.765 kg of shabu, valued at P25,605,349, and 35.315 kg of marijuana, estimated at over P4,237,855. Resulting from these operations, 1,627 arrests were made on drug-related charges, leading to the filing of 2,064 cases. Additionally, the DCPO confiscated 302 illegal firearms from 137 individuals.

Persistent Efforts for a Drug-Free Davao

As the new year unfolds, the DCPO remains unwavering in its commitment to enforce stringent security plans aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs and loose firearms. The recent operation against alias Madz and Mario is a clear indication of this continuing dedication. Both suspects are currently under custody, facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The dual success of these operations serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal drugs and the vital role of community support and cooperation in winning this fight. The DCPO’s commendable efforts in 2023, coupled with the recent successful operations, paint a hopeful picture for Davao City’s future—a future free from the shadow of illegal drug activities and gun law violations.