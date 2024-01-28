Zimbabwe's Anti-Corruption Efforts Intensify as Two More Police Officers Were Arrested for Bribery

In a relentless pursuit against corruption within law enforcement, two additional police officers, Chakanetsa Samuel (37) and Julius Muruvi (38), find themselves on the wrong side of the law. They were arrested following allegations of receiving bribes, marking yet another blow to the police force's reputation. This comes on the heels of last week's arrest of 21 traffic police officers on similar charges, some of whom have since been suspended or dismissed.

The recent arrests took place outside a supermarket in Kwekwe, where the officers, hailing from Kwekwe Central Police Station's Law and Order Section, were ensnared in a sting operation. They were caught red-handed, accepting a $400 bribe from Davis Muzenda. This operation was initiated by a police probe unit from Harare after Muzenda reported being coerced by Samuel to pay $600, ostensibly to avoid arrest for a supposed firearm offense.

Legal Proceedings

Following their arrest, both Samuel and Muruvi were granted $50 bail by provincial magistrate Tendai Mahwe. They are scheduled to stand trial on September 14 and concurrently face a disciplinary hearing at their police station. The case against them stems from Samuel's alleged threat to Muzenda on September 1, where he demanded money under duress of arrest, catalyzing the setup of the sting operation by Harare authorities.

In light of these allegations, the accused officers have been suspended from the force until the conclusion of investigations. Assistant Inspector Onwell Mudzamiri is spearheading these inquiries. As the police force grapples with this ongoing issue, the increased cases of extortion highlight the urgent need for an internal revamp. The arrest of these officers reflects the intensifying efforts to cleanse the system and reestablish public trust.