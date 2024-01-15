Anne Carlsen Center Embroiled in Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault

In a chilling twist of events, the Anne Carlsen Center, a respected nonprofit organization based in Jamestown, North Dakota known for its services to individuals with disabilities, finds itself embroiled in a lawsuit. The family of an autistic girl has filed a case against the center, alleging physical and sexual assault by a former employee, Michael Hunt-Walters, that took place on November 15, 2019. The lawsuit further accuses the Center of negligence in its care for the child.

Charges Dismissed, Lawsuit Ensues

Hunt-Walters was initially charged with gross sexual imposition. However, these charges were later dismissed by a judge, citing lack of probable cause. The dismissal has not deterred the family, who is seeking at least $50,000 in damages from the Anne Carlsen Center.

Contrasting Evidence

According to the family’s account, the child showed visible physical signs of abuse, including bruising and blood, suggesting a harsh altercation. Despite these alarming indications, the criminal proceedings reported no physical evidence of sexual contact. The case further complicates as the child has not confirmed the abuse by Hunt-Walters.

Denial and Defense

In response to the allegations, the Anne Carlsen Center has categorically denied any wrongdoing. The Center maintains that it upheld its duty to the plaintiff and was not negligent in its care. It further clarified that the child was under behavioral analysis and respite services, and Hunt-Walters had ceased to be their employee.

With the criminal case files now sealed, and a statute of limitation of 21 years on the alleged incident, the lawsuit against the Anne Carlsen Center unfolds into a complex tapestry of accusations, denials, and legalities that will require careful and unbiased scrutiny.