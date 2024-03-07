Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Four in Armed Robbery at Pasadena Tobacco Shop

On the evening of February 25, 2024, the quiet community of Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, was rocked by a daring armed robbery at the local Tobacco Stop. In a coordinated effort that spanned several days, law enforcement officials managed to arrest and charge three adults and a juvenile, bringing a swift resolution to a case that had the community on edge.

Unfolding of the Robbery

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. when two male suspects entered the Tobacco Stop on Mountain Road. With a display of intimidation, one suspect brandished a knife, threatening an employee to hand over merchandise. The duo then made a quick escape with the stolen goods, but not without leaving a clue behind - a set of keys dropped in haste. However, the plot thickened shortly after, when a second pair of suspects, this time a male and a female, entered the store demanding the keys. In the scuffle that ensued, the employee was punched, further escalating the night's violence. All suspects fled the scene in a gray sedan, leaving behind more questions than answers.

Swift Action Leads to Arrests

Dedication and swift action on the part of Anne Arundel County Police led to the identification and arrest of the suspects involved. Cordell Howard and Jordan Bender, both 18, along with Alana Koellner, 19, were apprehended on February 28. The 15-year-old juvenile, whose identity remains protected, was charged and released on March 5. This marked a significant breakthrough in the investigation, showcasing the department's commitment to preserving the safety of their community. A silver 2007 Mazda, believed to be the getaway vehicle, was seized as evidence, further solidifying the case against the accused.

Community and Police Collaboration

The resolution of this case underscores the importance of community and law enforcement collaboration. Anne Arundel County Police's prompt response and thorough investigation were instrumental in bringing the perpetrators to justice. Furthermore, this incident highlights the crucial role that community members play in assisting law enforcement, whether by providing crucial information or simply by being vigilant observers of their surroundings. It's a stark reminder of the challenges faced by small businesses and the ongoing efforts required to maintain public safety.

As the legal process unfolds for the four accused, the Pasadena community can take solace in the effective response of their law enforcement agencies. Yet, this episode also serves as a reminder of the ever-present threat of crime, urging communities and police alike to remain vigilant and proactive in their efforts to ensure safety and justice.