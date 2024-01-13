en English
Crime

Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms

In an alarming case that has sent shockwaves across Ann Arbor, Michigan, 36-year-old Erric Desean Morton has been handed an eight to 20-year imprisonment sentence. Morton was found guilty of 13 out of 25 felony counts tied to the secret installation of cameras in public bathrooms, enabling him to covertly film individuals. This case is the culmination of an exhaustive investigation that commenced in July 2022 after the local police department received an anonymous tip regarding concealed cameras at the Briarwood Mall.

Morton’s Disturbing History

Upon investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department managed to link Morton to the crimes, unearthing approximately 200 concealed camera videos. These recordings spanned from January 27, 2022, to July 22, 2022, and were discovered after a thorough search of Morton’s residence and a forensic examination of his confiscated electronic equipment. Morton is no stranger to such offenses, having been convicted previously for similar crimes. His criminal record includes an unsettling tally of over 7,000 videos found between 2010 and 2015. He had only recently been released from parole when he committed the recent offenses.

Disturbingly Persistent

Adding a chilling twist to the tale, Morton was rearrested for continuing his criminal activities even after his initial arrest and release on bond. Throughout these cases, 15 adult victims have been identified. In his 2015 case, there was evidence to suggest that Morton had contrived devices to film under women’s skirts. This disturbing behavior led to his arrest after he was caught red-handed filming in a portable toilet at a park.

A Failed Chance at Redemption

In 2006, Morton had been sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, a provision that offers first-time young offenders an opportunity to expunge their records. Despite this chance at redemption, Morton fell back into his criminal ways, raising questions about the efficacy of such programs.

Crime Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

