Anjali Patil Defrauded of Rs 5.79 Lakh in Cyber Scam

Acclaimed actress Anjali Patil, celebrated for her compelling performances in films like ‘Kaala,’ ‘Mirzya,’ and ‘Newton,’ has become the latest victim of an insidious cyber scam. In a plot blending audacious impersonation with a well-crafted narrative of international intrigue, a fraudster posing as a Mumbai police officer swindled the actress, coaxing her to transfer a sum of Rs 5.79 lakh.

Unpacking the Deception

The scam unfolded with a call from an alleged FedEx Courier Company employee, stating that a parcel addressed to Patil, containing narcotics, had been intercepted in Taiwan. Adding a layer of authenticity to the narrative, the fraudster claimed that her Aadhar card was found within the seized package.

Enter the Fraudulent Authority

The plot thickened when Patil was directed to communicate with a supposed Mumbai cyber police officer, known as Mr Banerjee, via Skype. The imposter officer, leveraging his fabricated authority, duped Patil into transferring Rs 96,525 for a so-called verification process to prove her innocence.

The Final Blow

Under the pretext of preventing a police investigation into her alleged involvement in money laundering, Patil was further coerced by the scammer to transfer an additional Rs 4,83,291 to a Punjab National Bank account. After discussing the incident with her landlord, Patil realized she had been ensnared by a well-orchestrated cyber scam.

The incident has been reported to the DN Nagar Police Station, and a rigorous investigation is currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing menace of cybercrime, even as our lives increasingly intertwine with the digital realm.