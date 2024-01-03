en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Anjali Patil Defrauded of Rs 5.79 Lakh in Cyber Scam

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Anjali Patil Defrauded of Rs 5.79 Lakh in Cyber Scam

Acclaimed actress Anjali Patil, celebrated for her compelling performances in films like ‘Kaala,’ ‘Mirzya,’ and ‘Newton,’ has become the latest victim of an insidious cyber scam. In a plot blending audacious impersonation with a well-crafted narrative of international intrigue, a fraudster posing as a Mumbai police officer swindled the actress, coaxing her to transfer a sum of Rs 5.79 lakh.

Unpacking the Deception

The scam unfolded with a call from an alleged FedEx Courier Company employee, stating that a parcel addressed to Patil, containing narcotics, had been intercepted in Taiwan. Adding a layer of authenticity to the narrative, the fraudster claimed that her Aadhar card was found within the seized package.

Enter the Fraudulent Authority

The plot thickened when Patil was directed to communicate with a supposed Mumbai cyber police officer, known as Mr Banerjee, via Skype. The imposter officer, leveraging his fabricated authority, duped Patil into transferring Rs 96,525 for a so-called verification process to prove her innocence.

The Final Blow

Under the pretext of preventing a police investigation into her alleged involvement in money laundering, Patil was further coerced by the scammer to transfer an additional Rs 4,83,291 to a Punjab National Bank account. After discussing the incident with her landlord, Patil realized she had been ensnared by a well-orchestrated cyber scam.

The incident has been reported to the DN Nagar Police Station, and a rigorous investigation is currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing menace of cybercrime, even as our lives increasingly intertwine with the digital realm.

0
Crime Cybersecurity India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stolen Dog Symba Returned to Milwaukee Family Following Anonymous Tip

By BNN Correspondents

Young Dallas Resident Carlos Rogue Shot Dead on New Year's Day: Family Seeks Justice

By Muhammad Jawad

Serial Robber McCrimmon Returns to Prison: A Tale of Crime and Rehabilitation

By Quadri Adejumo

Impersonator of Lokayukta Officer Arrested in Bengaluru

By Rafia Tasleem

Armed Robbery at Courier Service Branch in Calauag Town, P800,000 Stol ...
@Crime · 1 min
Armed Robbery at Courier Service Branch in Calauag Town, P800,000 Stol ...
heart comment 0
Abandoned Animals in Butte County: A Call for Action

By BNN Correspondents

Abandoned Animals in Butte County: A Call for Action
Newport Court Processes Range of Traffic Violations and Thefts

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Newport Court Processes Range of Traffic Violations and Thefts
Fast Food Employee Jailed for Obstructing Police Investigation Into Teenage Overdose

By Israel Ojoko

Fast Food Employee Jailed for Obstructing Police Investigation Into Teenage Overdose
Newport Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Assault Charge

By Justice Nwafor

Newport Man Pleads Not Guilty to Child Assault Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
29 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
29 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
1 min
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
1 min
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
1 min
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
1 min
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
1 min
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
1 min
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app