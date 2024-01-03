en English
Crime

Angela Okorie Accuses Former Aides of Extortion, Sheds Light on Nollywood Intricacies

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Angela Okorie Accuses Former Aides of Extortion, Sheds Light on Nollywood Intricacies

Renowned Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has recently accused her former manager, Chamberlain Emmanuel, and ex-personal assistant, Leonard Nwodo, of a calculated extortion plot. The accusations involve instances of alleged physical violence, exploitation of her personal brand, and an unsettling involvement of her 12-year-old son in the scheme.

A Web of Deceit

According to Okorie, Emmanuel and Nwodo have been manipulating her name to swindle unsuspecting victims. Crucially, the duo has allegedly exploited the identity of her son, instructing him to lie to a potential victim about needing a PS5 game, thus adding a disturbing layer to their fraudulent operation. The actress shared a photo on social media showing a mark left on her neck by Emmanuel, suggesting a physically violent altercation.

In the Public Eye

Okorie’s public accusations have generated considerable attention, with fans and observers reacting to the unfolding scandal. The actress, who rose to fame in 2009 and survived an assassination attempt in 2021, has threatened to have the perpetrators jailed, expressing her outrage at the situation. In addition to her Instagram post, Okorie shared a screenshot of a text message from an unidentified individual, threatening her life, adding a sinister twist to the events.

A Spotlight on Nollywood

This controversy brings into focus the broader context of the Nigerian film industry, known as Nollywood. Nollywood is a term coined in the early 2000s, and its varying definitions and contexts have often stirred controversy. Comparable to Hollywood, Nollywood represents the Nigerian film industry but is characterized by distinct regional, ethnic, and religious divisions. The English-language film sector, where Okorie has made her mark, serves as a unifying melting pot for filmmakers across these divides. The unfolding scandal involving Okorie, her former manager, and ex-personal assistant underscores some of the issues within Nollywood, hinting at a potentially darker underbelly.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

