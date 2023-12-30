Angela Millington: A Decade-long Unsolved Mystery in Essex

In 2014, the salt marshes of Foulness Island, Essex, bore witness to an enigma that continues to baffle authorities – the mysterious death of Angela Millington, a homeless woman from Southend-on-Sea. The discovery of human bones, later identified through DNA to be Millington’s, set in motion a complex investigation that, to this day, remains unsolved.

A Shrouded Mystery

Millington, known among the local street community, was last seen in February 2014. Her body was discovered four months later, in a condition that confounds explanation. Her face was encased in gaffer tape, a disturbing detail that adds an eerie layer to her death. Despite the release of mock-up images illustrating the application of the tape, it remains unclear whether the tape was placed before or after her death.

The Investigation and Its Challenges

A post-mortem examination was carried out, yet the cause of Millington’s death could not be established, leading to an open verdict at the inquest. Multiple arrests were made, including a 66-year-old and a 51-year-old man, but no charges were filed. The chaotic nature of Millington’s life, oscillating between her partner’s residence and the streets, further complicates the investigation.

A Plea for Justice

Today, Essex Police view Millington’s case as suspicious and remain committed to finding answers. A reward of £10,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with her death. Both the police and Crimestoppers are appealing to the public, urging anyone with information to come forward, in the hopes of providing closure to Millington’s family and serving justice for Angela.