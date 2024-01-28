ANF Balochistan Disrupts Drug Trafficking Network with Major Seizure and Arrests

Yesterday, in a significant blow to the drug trade in Balochistan, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan carried out a successful operation near the Tool Plaza Lakpass area of Hub. The operation led to the interception of a vehicle carrying a significant quantity of narcotics. The narcotics consisted of 12 kilograms of hashish and 4 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as ice. In connection with this drug trafficking, four individuals, including three women, were arrested.

ANF's Major Operations and Arrests

In a series of 16 major operations, the ANF has managed to disrupt the illicit drug trade significantly. These operations have led to the arrest of 14 individuals and the seizure of over 133 kilograms of various types of drugs. The drugs, including hashish, heroin, and ice, were recovered from multiple locations, such as Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Zai village in Kohat, Malsham in Hub, Lakpass Toll Plaza Quetta, Hayat Abad Peshawar, Chamkani GT Road Peshawar, Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza GT Road, No. 26 Chungi, and Zero line torkham.

Global Drug Trafficking Network

The ANF's operations have not only been restricted to national boundaries. The force has also managed to arrest suspects involved in an international drug trafficking network, intending to send drugs to the United Kingdom. This international operation resulted in the arrest of 2 suspects in Rawalpindi and 4 suspects in Lakpass Toll Plaza Quetta, including three women.

The Aftermath of the Operations

Following the significant seizure and arrests, an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged against the accused under the Anti Narcotics Act. The authorities are now committed to further investigations to possibly uncover more details about the drug trafficking network and apprehend other individuals involved in this illegal activity. The operations by the ANF stand as a testament to the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the menace of drug trafficking.