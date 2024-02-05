Andrius Deguckas Fined and Banned From Driving for Lack of License, Insurance, and NCT

On July 29, the tranquility of Patrick Street in Mountrath was interrupted when a black Ford Galaxy was pulled over by Garda Stephen O'Hanlon. The driver, 36-year-old Andrius Deguckas, was found operating the vehicle without insurance or a valid National Car Test (NCT) certificate, a serious violation of road safety regulations in Ireland.

Caught in the Act

Upon delving into Deguckas' case, it was revealed that he was not only devoid of insurance but also lacked a driver's license. When queried about this omission in court by Judge Andrew Cody, Deguckas' defense was simply, "I don't know." This admission of ignorance further complicated his case, showing a blatant disregard for legal driving requirements.

An Unexpected Admission

During the proceedings, Deguckas unexpectedly mentioned that €150 had gone missing from his person. This surprising revelation, although not directly related to his road offences, added a layer of intrigue to an already unusual case. It remains unclear whether this information will have any impact on his legal situation.

Justice Delivered

In absence of a valid defense or legal representation, Deguckas found himself at the mercy of the court. His car was seized due to the lack of insurance and NCT, effectively putting an end to his unlawful driving activities. Although Deguckas offered an apology for his offences, he was disqualified from driving for two years and incurred significant fines: €500 for lacking insurance, €300 for not having a license, and €250 for the absence of a valid NCT.