Crime

Andrew Tate Eyes Epstein’s Island Amidst Legal Turmoil

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
Andrew Tate Eyes Epstein’s Island Amidst Legal Turmoil

Andrew Tate, the kickboxing world champion turned male empowerment influencer, recently took to Twitter to declare his intention to purchase Little St. James, an island infamously associated with the late financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Commonly referred to as ‘Epstein Island,’ it had served as the alleged epicenter of Epstein’s international sex trafficking ring.

Tate’s Controversial Plan

In a move that has sparked widespread debate, Tate plans to erect a monumental plaque on the island bearing the inscription ‘WESTERN ELITES ARE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS NOT THE TATE BROTHERS.’ This provocative statement seems to be Tate’s attempt to distance himself and his brother from the serious allegations of sex trafficking that they have been embroiled in.

Legal Tangles and Asset Recovery

The Tate brothers were previously detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang. However, they vehemently denied their involvement in such activities. In a recent turn of events, they succeeded in winning an appeal that led to the recovery of $27 million in assets, which had been seized during property raids. The final decision on the confiscation of their property is still pending in the court.

Ownership of Little St. James

Little St. James was purchased in 2023 by Stephen Deckoff, the founder of Black Diamond Capital Management, for a whopping $60 million. Whether Deckoff would consider selling the island to Andrew Tate remains a matter of speculation. The sale of such a property, given its tainted history, could potentially stir further controversy and public scrutiny.

Crime
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

