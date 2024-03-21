Andhra Pradesh Police Seize 532kg Ganja Worth Rs 26.6 Lakhs, 3 Arrested

Acting on precise intelligence, Andhra Pradesh Police launched a strategic operation in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, resulting in the arrest of three individuals for transporting over 500 kg of ganja. The operation, which took place from Neredupalli to Bachchenta via horses, underscores the police's ongoing commitment to combat illegal drug trafficking in the region.

Strategic Operation and Arrests

Upon receiving intelligence about the illicit transportation of ganja, a specialized police team initiated a search operation. The team successfully apprehended Pangi Sundar Rao, Vantala Chinna, and Pangi Manikyam, seizing 17 packs of ganja totaling 532 kg, worth approximately Rs 26.6 lakhs. Despite the success, one suspect managed to evade capture, highlighting the challenges law enforcement faces in completely dismantling drug trafficking networks.

Deterrent Effects and Public Appeal

Chintapalli ASP Pratap Siva Kishore, speaking on the operation, emphasized the detrimental effects of drugs on the youth, urging them to steer clear of such activities. His statement not only sheds light on the severity of drug abuse but also serves as a plea to the public to safeguard their futures by refraining from engaging in or supporting illegal drug activities.

Implications for Future Operations

The successful seizure signifies a significant blow to local drug trafficking operations, potentially disrupting the supply chain of ganja in the region. It also serves as a testament to the police's relentless pursuit of those involved in the drug trade. While the operation marks a victory, the escape of one suspect reminds law enforcement and the public alike that the fight against illegal drug trafficking is far from over.