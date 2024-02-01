Anderson Police Arrest Two, Seek Four in Connection to Reeves-Linley Murder

On January 24th, a chilling incident occurred in Anderson, Indiana, where Rishon Reeves-Linley, a 38-year-old man, was fatally shot. The Anderson Police Department, in response to the shooting, quickly initiated an investigation. Their pursuit of justice has led to the arrest of two individuals from the same city: Cyrstin Cierha Walker, 30, and Isaiah Lee Crawford, 19.

The Charges

Walker has been formally indicted on a charge of murder. Crawford, on the other hand, is dealing with a litany of charges. These include assisting a criminal in committing murder, obstruction of justice, and other unspecified misdemeanors. The police's initial interaction with the case was triggered by an audio alert system designed to notify law enforcement of gunfire in the area. This allowed officers to respond swiftly to the incident.

The Investigation Progress

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found Reeves-Linley after being led to the shooting location by witnesses. As the investigation unfolds, the Anderson Police Department is currently in search of four other persons of interest. These individuals, Robert Tapscott, 34; Tina Ellis-Sanqunetti, 46; Angela Claybaugh, 43; and Amber Shelton, 41, have been avoiding contact with the police and are believed to be obstructing the investigation.

Public Assistance Requested

The authorities have made a public plea for anyone with information about the case to step forward. Specifically, they are urging the public to contact Detective Brett Webb of the Anderson Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. The details of this tragic event continue to unfold as the city of Anderson seeks justice for Rishon Reeves-Linley.