Anchorage Police Officer Faces DUI and Firearm Charges

In an incident that has sent ripples through the Anchorage community, local Police Department officer Ethan Copeland is staring down the barrel of criminal charges for driving while intoxicated and possessing a firearm under the influence. The event unfolded on December 9, 2023, when Copeland, although off-duty, was behind the wheel of a patrol vehicle. He was en route to a festive gathering at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson when base security received a complaint about his erratic driving.

A Career in Jeopardy

Officer Copeland, who had only donned the badge in 2021 after graduating from the police academy, was apprehended by base security. He was subsequently transported to an Anchorage police facility. However, he was not incarcerated but was let go with an arraignment set for January 29, 2024.

Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Anchorage Police Department’s Internal Affairs unit has swung into action, probing any policy infractions committed by Copeland. Concurrently, the state Office of Special Prosecutions is scrutinizing the criminal case.

A Departure from Protocol

The Anchorage Police Department, however, has raised eyebrows by not publicizing the charges – a marked departure from their past modus operandi of issuing statements when their officers find themselves on the wrong side of the law. The department is currently drafting a new policy to govern the handling of such incidents, including the mechanics of public notification. Until this policy is finalized, the department has refrained from commenting further.