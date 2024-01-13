en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Anantnag Police Crackdown on Narcotics Trade: Family of Three Arrested

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
Anantnag Police Crackdown on Narcotics Trade: Family of Three Arrested

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trade, the Anantnag police in India have arrested three members of a family for their involvement in the illegal trade of illicit alcohol and cannabis charas powder. The accused individuals, identified as Ramzan Ganai, Shahzada Akhter, and Zubair Ramzan Ganai, were reportedly conducting this unlawful activity in their residential area of Seer Hamdan Mattan.

Acting on Intelligence

Acting on received intelligence, the police, in collaboration with an executive magistrate, conducted a raid that led to the discovery of approximately 9.27 kilograms of charas powder and 867 bottles of illicit alcohol. The contraband was concealed in specially designed hideouts within the family’s residence and their vehicles. The police subsequently filed a case under FIR No. 04/2024 at the Mattan police station, citing relevant legal sections pertaining to narcotics trade.

Seizure and Arrest

During the raid, the authorities confiscated several vehicles owned by the family, including a Swift Dzire, a Baleno, and a KTM motorcycle. Additionally, a sum of 13,325, believed to be the proceeds from the illegal narcotics trade, was seized. Following these discoveries, all three family members were arrested and are currently under investigation.

Community Involvement and Ongoing Investigation

In light of these events, the police have urged community members to come forward with any information that may aid in their ongoing investigation and their efforts to eradicate drug peddling from society. A police spokesperson confirmed that a thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover any additional aspects of this case and to potentially identify other individuals involved in the narcotics trade in the region.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
8 mins ago
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
In a significant development, the Pune police have initiated action against Dr. Sanjeev Thakur, the erstwhile Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, in relation to the notorious escape of drug lord Lalit Patil. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the city, occurred on October 2, 2023. The police have now approached the state government with a
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
Improper Redactions in Epstein Documents Raise Safety Concerns
26 mins ago
Improper Redactions in Epstein Documents Raise Safety Concerns
Two Men Found Shot Dead in Vehicle Following Crash in Pittsburgh's Larimer Neighborhood
27 mins ago
Two Men Found Shot Dead in Vehicle Following Crash in Pittsburgh's Larimer Neighborhood
Southampton Magistrates' Court Overflows With Guilty Pleas
8 mins ago
Southampton Magistrates' Court Overflows With Guilty Pleas
Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture
15 mins ago
Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture
Major Diesel Theft Ring Uncovered in Maharashtra, Nine Arrested
15 mins ago
Major Diesel Theft Ring Uncovered in Maharashtra, Nine Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
33 seconds
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
1 min
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
2 mins
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
2 mins
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
4 mins
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
4 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
4 mins
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app