Anantnag Police Crackdown on Narcotics Trade: Family of Three Arrested

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trade, the Anantnag police in India have arrested three members of a family for their involvement in the illegal trade of illicit alcohol and cannabis charas powder. The accused individuals, identified as Ramzan Ganai, Shahzada Akhter, and Zubair Ramzan Ganai, were reportedly conducting this unlawful activity in their residential area of Seer Hamdan Mattan.

Acting on Intelligence

Acting on received intelligence, the police, in collaboration with an executive magistrate, conducted a raid that led to the discovery of approximately 9.27 kilograms of charas powder and 867 bottles of illicit alcohol. The contraband was concealed in specially designed hideouts within the family’s residence and their vehicles. The police subsequently filed a case under FIR No. 04/2024 at the Mattan police station, citing relevant legal sections pertaining to narcotics trade.

Seizure and Arrest

During the raid, the authorities confiscated several vehicles owned by the family, including a Swift Dzire, a Baleno, and a KTM motorcycle. Additionally, a sum of 13,325, believed to be the proceeds from the illegal narcotics trade, was seized. Following these discoveries, all three family members were arrested and are currently under investigation.

Community Involvement and Ongoing Investigation

In light of these events, the police have urged community members to come forward with any information that may aid in their ongoing investigation and their efforts to eradicate drug peddling from society. A police spokesperson confirmed that a thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover any additional aspects of this case and to potentially identify other individuals involved in the narcotics trade in the region.