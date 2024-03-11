Anambra State Cracks Down on Sexual Violence: Man Arrested for Rape Near School

In a troubling development, a middle-aged man known only as Onuora finds himself in police custody at the Inland Town Police Division in Onitsha, accused of raping a schoolgirl in the Anambra State area. The arrest followed diligent efforts by security operatives who tracked down the suspect near Ado Girls Secondary School, where he reportedly lurked, waiting to prey on unsuspecting victims.

Government's Response: Governor Soludo Demands Accountability

Reacting to the disturbing incident, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has called for the suspect's remand at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka, emphasizing the gravity of the crime and the need for swift and decisive action. Prof. Ngozi Chumthe a-Udeh, the State Commissioner for Education, echoed the governor's sentiments, urging citizens to stand against such reprehensible acts and support efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.

Police Crackdown: Efforts Intensify Against Sexual Offenders

The arrest of Onuora adds to recent initiatives by the Anambra State Police Command to tackle cases of rape and defilement across the state. With multiple suspects detained in various localities, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye's directive to swiftly arraign all indicted suspects underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement is addressing these heinous crimes.

As investigations into Onuora's alleged rape case progress, the community remains vigilant, standing united against sexual violence and advocating for the protection of vulnerable individuals. The collective determination to hold offenders accountable sends a powerful message that such acts will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will face the full force of the law.