Crime

Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Anambra Police Thwart Armed Robbery, Ensuring Safety in Ihiala

On the night of January 12, in the quiet town of Ihiala, Anambra state, the ordinarily peaceful atmosphere was disrupted by a band of armed robbers.

Their target was a middle-aged man, unsuspecting and unprepared for the horror that was about to unfold.

But this night was not destined to end in violence, thanks to the swift and effective action of the Anambra State Police Command’s Special Crack Squad.

The robbers, brazen and emboldened, had made their move, attempting to steal the man’s vehicle at Ubiahuikwem, a serene neighborhood in Ihiala.

With the audacity of their operation, they inadvertently alerted the police squad, who had been deployed weeks before Christmas to work in conjunction with local vigilantes.

On discovering their illicit activities, the robbers opened fire. However, the police squad, trained and prepared, engaged them professionally, preventing any harm from befalling the targeted victim.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

