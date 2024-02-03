Anaheim Man Sentenced for Brutal Murder of Tustin Resident

On a chilling evening on December 9, 2019, 62-year-old David Nakaki was out for a regular stroll in his neighborhood near Prospect Avenue and Norwood Park Place in Tustin. His tranquil routine was brutally interrupted by Miguel Angel Orellana, a 23-year-old from Anaheim, who demanded money from Nakaki. When Nakaki admitted to having no money, Orellana, in a ruthless act of violence, fatally stabbed him.

Orellana's Arrest and Sentence

Orellana, who was a passenger in his girlfriend's car at the time of the crime, fled the scene leaving Nakaki fatally wounded. Tustin police, later that evening, found Nakaki with a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries. Following an extensive investigation, authorities arrested Orellana and his girlfriend, Erika Pineda.

Orellana pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and admitted to using a knife in the vicious crime. He was sentenced to 25 years-to-life in state prison. The Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer described the murder as 'cold-hearted and ruthless,' highlighting the utter senselessness of the crime and the devastating impact it has had on the victim's family.

Pineda's Involvement and Charges

Erika Pineda, Orellana's girlfriend, who was behind the wheel during the incident, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and accessory after the fact. Pineda is facing up to five years and eight months in prison. Her pretrial hearing is set to take place on April 19. Senior Deputy District Attorney Anna McIntire will be prosecuting Pineda's case.

The brutal murder of David Nakaki stands as a stark reminder of the senseless violence that can shatter peace within a community and bring immeasurable grief to loved ones left behind.