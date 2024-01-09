en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief

In a recent turn of events, a critical incident has transpired, leading to multiple victims and prompting law enforcement officials to issue a mandatory Shelter in Place order for the general area of the Sundance Lodge in Nederland. The Boulder Police Department has been quick to respond to the situation, which originated from a shooting incident at a Circle K.

A Manhunt Ensues

The suspect, described as a 25-year-old black male with dreadlocks, believed to be armed, was reported to have fled the scene, heading towards the Nederland area. This led to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issuing a shelter-in-place alert for residents in the southern part of Nederland, urging them to stay away from doors and windows until further notice.

Residents’ Safety Paramount

This drastic yet necessary measure, typically taken during active emergencies such as violent crimes or hazardous material incidents, underscores the potential continuing threat to the community and the paramount importance placed on public safety. Residents are asked to comply with the instructions from authorities to facilitate the emergency response.

Suspect Apprehended, Order Lifted

Following a period of heightened tension and rigorous search operations, the suspect was eventually located and apprehended. With the immediate threat neutralized, the shelter-in-place order was subsequently lifted, allowing the residents of Nederland to breathe a sigh of relief.

0
Accidents Crime Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
33 seconds ago
Bird-in-Hand Family Inn to Reopen After Tragic Explosion: An Emblem of Resilience
The Bird-in-Hand Family Inn, a beloved establishment nestled in the heart of Lancaster County, is poised to reopen its doors to the public this Tuesday. This announcement follows a catastrophic incident three weeks ago, where an explosion ripped through the front office, claiming the life of an employee and causing significant damage to the property.
Bird-in-Hand Family Inn to Reopen After Tragic Explosion: An Emblem of Resilience
Driver Crashes into White House Gate: Apprehended Amid Rising Security Concerns
12 mins ago
Driver Crashes into White House Gate: Apprehended Amid Rising Security Concerns
Sydney Father's Ultimate Sacrifice: Drowns Saving His Children on Boxing Day
12 mins ago
Sydney Father's Ultimate Sacrifice: Drowns Saving His Children on Boxing Day
Harvey, Illinois Housing Crisis: Residents Trapped as Apartments Boarded Up
3 mins ago
Harvey, Illinois Housing Crisis: Residents Trapped as Apartments Boarded Up
Unexpected Boarding Up of Homes Sends Shockwaves Through Chicago Apartment Complex
7 mins ago
Unexpected Boarding Up of Homes Sends Shockwaves Through Chicago Apartment Complex
Fatal Minibus Collision in Brazil: 25 Dead, Investigation Underway
12 mins ago
Fatal Minibus Collision in Brazil: 25 Dead, Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
41 seconds
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
1 min
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
1 min
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
2 mins
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
2 mins
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
2 mins
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
2 mins
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
3 mins
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
3 mins
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
19 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app