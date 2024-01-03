Ampang Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence Over Loud Door Slamming

As the dawn of the New Year emerged, a distressing event unfolded in Taman Maju Jaya, Ampang. A 45-year-old man, driven to anger by the loud slamming of a house door, allegedly assaulted his 40-year-old wife. The woman, burdened with pains and bruises across her hands, legs, and body, reported the assault in the early hours of January 1.

The Aftermath of the Assault

The victim’s ordeal didn’t end with the assault. She underwent a medical examination at Hospital Ampang, where her injuries were confirmed to be soft tissue damage. The physical evidence of the attack amplified the severity of the incident, casting a stark light on the domestic violence she had endured.

The Husband’s Arrest and Investigation

The husband, whose identity remains undisclosed, was apprehended by the local police on January 2 at 5:25 pm. Upon his arrest, he was subjected to drug testing, which returned negative results. Additionally, a delve into his background revealed no prior criminal record, making this act of violence an unexpected and shocking episode.

The Legal Implication

The case has been classified under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act. These sections pertain to the intentional cause of harm, shedding light on the gravity of the husband’s actions. As investigations continue, the man remains detained, marking a grim start to the year for the family in Taman Maju Jaya.