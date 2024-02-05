Amotekun Makes Strides Against Crime in Ondo, Plans 2024 Security

The Amotekun Corps, an integral security force in Ondo State and the South West, has made significant strides in creating a safer environment for residents. The corps, under the leadership of Commander Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, shifted its focus in 2023 from mitigating herder-farmer clashes to combating the more prevalent threats of armed robbery and kidnapping.

In a review of the year gone by, Commander Adeleye spoke of the successes the corps achieved. Numerous victims of kidnapping and armed robbery were rescued. Stolen vehicles and goods were recovered, and a significant number of suspected kidnappers were apprehended. The majority of these suspects are currently housed in correctional centers or are undergoing court trials.

Challenges and Solutions

Despite the successes, Commander Adeleye acknowledged the challenges faced by the corps. The need for more sophisticated tracking devices was highlighted, and he also underscored the importance of public cooperation in providing timely and accurate information. To aid in this, Amotekun has improved its response to distress calls. A self-hunting distress call number has been implemented that allows for multiple simultaneous responses, aiming to reduce response time to just five minutes. This is a significant improvement in their operational efficiency.

However, the system has not been without its issues. Criminals have attempted to use the distress call system as a decoy – a problem that the corps has tackled with new tactics to differentiate genuine calls from false ones. Looking forward to 2024, the corps has set a theme of 'Go the extra mile', reflecting their commitment to further improve security. The ultimate goal is to achieve near-zero tolerance to crime in the state, particularly in areas where kidnappings have been prevalent, such as the state boundaries where Amotekun's presence is currently limited.