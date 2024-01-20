American Pilot Arrested at Edinburgh Airport for Taser Possession

An incident unfolded at Edinburgh Airport on a chilly morning, when a 56-year-old American Airline pilot was arrested for allegedly carrying a Taser in his luggage. The unexpected discovery was made during a routine security search around 9 am, leading to the immediate cancellation of a scheduled 9.25 am flight from Edinburgh to Newark, New Jersey.

Pilot Detained, Flight Cancelled

United Airlines, the pilot's employer, promptly confirmed that the individual was removed from service following the incident. The cancellation of the direct flight to Newark represented an unfortunate inconvenience for passengers, who were left stranded and seeking alternatives. Cooperation between United Airlines and the authorities is ongoing as the investigation into the incident delves deeper.

Illegality of Tasers in Scotland

It's worth noting the gravity of the pilot's alleged offense. In Scotland, as in the rest of the UK, it is categorically illegal to possess or deal with a Taser without proper authorization. These devices, capable of discharging an electrical current, are viewed as potential weapons. Police Scotland provided insights into the operation of Tasers, explaining that they initially generate around 50,000 volts to project the wires. Upon contact, they deliver about 1,500 volts in short pulses, enough to incapacitate a person temporarily.

The saga of the airline pilot's alleged illegal possession of a Taser is set to continue in the legal arena. The pilot is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on the following Monday. Additionally, a report on the incident will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, Scotland's public prosecutor.