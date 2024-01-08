American Man Fined in Singapore for Racially Charged Outburst

Greg Austin Lynn, a 54-year-old American, was fined S$5,500 in a Singapore court for exhibiting aggressive conduct and uttering offensive words in a racially fueled outburst at Shashlik Restaurant. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, saw an irate Lynn push the restaurant manager and launch a verbal assault riddled with racial undertones.

Unpalatable Behavior in Public Space

The incident occurred on June 18, when Lynn was informed that the kitchen had closed, and he would not be able to place an order. Unhappy with this, Lynn retaliated by pushing the manager in the chest and launching a profanity-laden tirade. The commotion drew the attention of an off-duty police officer dining in the restaurant and other patrons who were present at the scene.

Guilty as Charged

Lynn, who initially indicated he would contest the charges, had a change of heart and pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force and another of using abusive words. Two additional charges related to his actions were considered during the sentencing. Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim highlighted the aggressive nature and racial undertones of Lynn’s tirade, which understandably alarmed other customers at the restaurant.

Verdict and Repercussions

Despite the severity of his actions, Prosecutor Lim recommended a fine over a jail term due to Lynn’s guilty plea. Lynn offered to make a S$3,000 restitution to the restaurant but was not required to do so. The judge imposed the fine, which Lynn promptly paid. Had he been convicted without pleading guilty, Lynn could have faced up to six months in jail and a S$5,000 fine for the abusive words, and up to three months in jail and a S$1,500 fine for using criminal force.