Crime

American Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Rhino Horns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
American Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Rhino Horns

An American citizen has been apprehended and charged with the illegal possession of rhinoceros horns and carcasses in an alarming case that underscores the persistent issue of wildlife trafficking and poaching. Derek Lewitton, the man at the center of the case, was released on bail set at R100,000. The case specifically highlights the plight of the world’s rhinoceros population, a species pushed to the brink of extinction due to the relentless demand for their horns.

Unreported Rhino Carcasses and Unmarked Horns

Authorities discovered 26 unreported rhino carcasses and several unmarked rhino horns on Lewitton’s game farm in Limpopo. The illegal possession of rhino horns is a significant crime, contributing extensively to the decline of rhino populations worldwide. Rhino horns are highly sought after for their use in traditional medicine and as status symbols, leading to an illicit trade that continues to thrive despite global efforts to curb it.

The Legal Process and Implications

While the state did not oppose Lewitton’s bail, it confirmed his legal status in the country, marital status, and residential address, marking it as a procedural step in the legal process. This case is likely to proceed to trial, where the evidence will be scrutinized, and a verdict reached. Beyond the immediate legal implications for Lewitton, the case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of poaching on biodiversity and endangered species.

A Threat to Rule of Law and Economic Development

The international and national authorities are intensifying efforts to crack down on wildlife crime, which poses a threat not only to biodiversity but also to the rule of law and economic development. Regions where poaching is prevalent often struggle with societal instability and economic stagnation, underscoring the far-reaching implications of wildlife crime. The arrest and charges against Lewitton illustrate the ongoing battle against the illegal rhino horn trade, a battle crucial for the survival of rhinos and the preservation of our planet’s rich biodiversity.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

