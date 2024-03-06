American Expat Arrested in Colombia for Exploiting Teenage Girls in Medellin Penthouse

Dominick Divencenzo, a 40-year-old American originally from Illinois, has been arrested in Medellin, Colombia, for allegedly sexually exploiting teenage girls. Divencenzo is accused of luring girls as young as 15 to his luxury apartment, drugging them, and paying for sexual acts, with charges including sexually exploiting minors and child pornography.

Arrest and Charges

Divencenzo was apprehended at his La Floresta park residence last week during a police raid, where he was found with a 16-year-old girl, believed to be his latest victim. The arrest came after a detailed investigation that included security footage showing Divencenzo with young women and men entering his apartment. Charged with sexually exploiting minors, commercial sexual exploitation, and child pornography, Divencenzo's arrest marks the second American to be detained for sexual crimes in Colombia in less than two days.

Investigation Details

Investigations revealed that Divencenzo contacted his victims through social media, with some referred by other underage girls. He allegedly paid the girls between 200,000 and 300,000 Colombian pesos (approximately $50 to $75) for sexual acts, often gifting them smartphones. Neighbors had reported suspect activities, describing his apartment as functioning like a brothel and filing numerous complaints about the noise from his parties. Despite his claims of xenophobia by neighbors, police investigations supported by the US Department of Homeland Security confirmed the severity of Divencenzo's actions.

Community and Official Response

In response to the arrest and the ongoing investigation, local Mayor Federico Gutierrez emphasized the city's openness to tourism but condemned any form of child and adolescent sexual exploitation. The arrests have sparked a broader conversation about the exploitation of minors and the roles of foreign expatriates in perpetuating such crimes. With ongoing support from international agencies, Colombian authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to protect vulnerable populations from exploitation.