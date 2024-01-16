American Detained at Oslo Airport: Reveals Plan to Marry Norwegian Princess

An American citizen was detained at Oslo airport by Norwegian police last Wednesday for attempting to smuggle several weapons into the country, hidden across his 250 kilos of luggage contained in 17 different packages. The man, who has not been named, was carrying a variety of weapons, including a 6 mm Remington rifle, concealed within his numerous bags.

Advertisment

Intent to Marry Norwegian Princess

During the subsequent interrogation, the individual astonishingly revealed his intention to marry Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra. He was found in possession of a notebook containing the names and addresses of members of the Norwegian royal family, adding a chilling dimension to the case. The princess, who currently works as a school assistant and environmental worker, resides alone in an apartment in Grnerlkka.

A Previous Incident and Deportation

Advertisment

This is not the detainee's first encounter with Norwegian authorities. He had a previous incident in Norway back in August 2021, which led to his deportation. His lawyer argued that his client had been planning to move to Norway to work in agriculture and had brought his weapons for safety. The accused also confessed to intending to apply for a weapons license at a later date. However, both the prosecution and defense are now seeking his deportation once again.

Security Threats to European Royals

This incident puts into sharp focus the security threats faced by European royals. Notably, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands also faced potential threats in 2022 from organized crime figures. The rise in these incidents is alarming and raises questions about the safety mechanisms in place for protecting royal families across Europe.