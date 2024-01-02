en English
Africa

Ambush in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan Claims Six Lives

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Ambush in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan Claims Six Lives

In a tragic turn of events on New Year’s weekend 2024, the Abyei region, a disputed territory between Sudan and South Sudan, witnessed a deadly ambush. The assault resulted in the death of six individuals, including Abyei Deputy Chief Administrator, Noon Deng. The group was returning from a New Year’s celebration in Rummamer county when they were attacked. The victims comprised Deng’s driver, two bodyguards, and two national security personnel.

Details of the Ambush

South Sudanese legislator, Tereza Chol, reported the incident. The attack took place on the night of Sunday, and as of Monday morning, the bodies had not yet been retrieved. Bulis Koch, the Abyei Administrative Area’s Information Minister, attributed the assault to armed youth from Twic county, located in South Sudan’s Warrap state.

Dispute and Doubts

The origins of this violent act have been disputed. While Koch was quick to point fingers at the youth from Twic, the Information Minister of Warrap, William Wol, urged for restraint and warned against premature accusations. Abyei has been a hotspot for conflict and violence, witnessing numerous clashes, including significant ethnic violence in November.

Abyei: A Contested Region

Abyei operates under a special administration, managed jointly by appointees from Sudan and South Sudan. The region has been a point of contention between the two countries since South Sudan’s independence in 2011. The area has seen an escalation of violent confrontations, despite a peace agreement signed in 2018 to end South Sudan’s civil war. Progress in unifying military factions remains sluggish, fueling the fire of conflict and instability.

Africa Crime Sudan
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

