Amber Alert Issued for 5-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Following Mother's Murder

A statewide Amber Alert has been activated in Kentucky for a five-year-old girl named Lela Black who is believed to have been abducted by her biological father, Byron Black. The alert was triggered following a murder investigation into the death of the young girl's mother, Kelly Black, which has led to an arrest warrant being issued for Byron Black.

Details of the Amber Alert

Lela Black is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, with a height of 3′6′′ and weighing approximately 40 pounds. Byron Black, the suspected abductor, is 6′0′′ tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. The Kentucky State Police consider Byron Black armed and dangerous, heightening the urgency of the situation.

Vehicle Description and Search Efforts

Authorities believe that the father and daughter may be traveling in a 1996 white Chevrolet Silverado with a peeling paint hood. The vehicle has a California license plate bearing the number 5J83779. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and law enforcement agencies across the state are actively involved in the search efforts.

Public Appeal for Assistance

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lela and Byron Black to immediately contact 911 or the Kentucky State Police. The public's assistance could prove crucial in safely locating Lela and apprehending Byron Black in connection with the murder investigation.