Amber Alert Activated for 5-year-old Lela Black, Father Sought on Murder Charge

The tranquility of Princeton, Kentucky, was shattered on Sunday when an Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Lela Black, following the shocking discovery of her mother's lifeless body. Lela is currently believed to be with her biological father, Byron Black, who is not only a person of interest in the child's disappearance but also the primary suspect in the murder of Lela's mother.

Alarming Discovery and Immediate Response

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) were alerted to the grim scene of Lela's mother, Kelly Black, found deceased in their home with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The immediate response of KSP was to activate an Amber Alert for the missing child, suspecting her to be with her father, Byron, who is now sought on a murder charge.

Profiles of the Missing Child and Her Father

Lela Black is a petite 5-year-old girl, standing at 3'6" and weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her biological father, Byron Black, is a 42-year-old man, standing tall at 6 feet, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. The KSP has issued an advisory noting that Byron is considered armed and dangerous.

On the Lookout for a Distinctive Vehicle

Authorities believe that Byron may be on the run with Lela in a white 1996 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle, bearing a California license plate (5J83779), is distinctive, with noticeable paint peeling off the hood. The KSP is urging the public to stay vigilant and report any information regarding the whereabouts of Lela or Byron Black by contacting KSP Post 2.

As the Amber Alert remains in effect, the community and law enforcement agencies are hopeful for Lela's safe return and the resolution of this tragic situation.