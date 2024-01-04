en English
Crime

Amazon Delivery Van Carjacked at Gunpoint in Houston

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
On a cool evening in Houston, Texas, a harrowing scene unfolded that was captured on dashcam footage. At about 7pm, an Amazon delivery driver became the target of a carjacking incident while performing his duties at an apartment complex on West Airport. The carjacker, a towering individual standing at 6’2″ and aged between 18 and 23, approached the driver, brandished a firearm, and demanded the keys to the driver’s Rivian electric van.

The Audacious Heist

The Amazon delivery van, valued at a whopping $83,000, was an appealing target for the carjacker. Once the driver, fearing for his life, complied with the demands, the thief made a swift escape, speeding away from the apartment complex with the stolen vehicle. The dashcam footage, released by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, provides a chilling view of the crime as it unfolded.

Short-Lived Victory

However, the carjacker’s triumph was short-lived. The thief, unfamiliar with the controls of the Rivian van, lost control of the vehicle in mere moments. He fell off the driver’s seat and crashed the van into a cluster of bushes less than half a mile away from the scene of the theft. The suspect then hastily fled the scene on foot, disappearing into the night.

Authorities on the Hunt

Despite the suspect’s unknown whereabouts, the Houston Police Department remains determined to apprehend the perpetrator. They released the dashcam footage in the hopes that it would assist in identifying and locating the suspect. This incident is not an isolated one – a similar event occurred in November, where a group of young boys brazenly raided an Amazon delivery truck in what is believed to be Atlanta, Georgia.

Crime
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

