Amazon Delivery Van Carjacked at Gunpoint in Houston

On a cool evening in Houston, Texas, a harrowing scene unfolded that was captured on dashcam footage. At about 7pm, an Amazon delivery driver became the target of a carjacking incident while performing his duties at an apartment complex on West Airport. The carjacker, a towering individual standing at 6’2″ and aged between 18 and 23, approached the driver, brandished a firearm, and demanded the keys to the driver’s Rivian electric van.

The Audacious Heist

The Amazon delivery van, valued at a whopping $83,000, was an appealing target for the carjacker. Once the driver, fearing for his life, complied with the demands, the thief made a swift escape, speeding away from the apartment complex with the stolen vehicle. The dashcam footage, released by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, provides a chilling view of the crime as it unfolded.

Short-Lived Victory

However, the carjacker’s triumph was short-lived. The thief, unfamiliar with the controls of the Rivian van, lost control of the vehicle in mere moments. He fell off the driver’s seat and crashed the van into a cluster of bushes less than half a mile away from the scene of the theft. The suspect then hastily fled the scene on foot, disappearing into the night.

Authorities on the Hunt

Despite the suspect’s unknown whereabouts, the Houston Police Department remains determined to apprehend the perpetrator. They released the dashcam footage in the hopes that it would assist in identifying and locating the suspect. This incident is not an isolated one – a similar event occurred in November, where a group of young boys brazenly raided an Amazon delivery truck in what is believed to be Atlanta, Georgia.