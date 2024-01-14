Amazon Customer Receives Empty iPad Box, Police Refuse to Record as Crime

In a rather unusual episode, a customer who ordered an Apple iPad from Amazon, priced at 437, was stunned to find the package empty upon delivery. The box, though sealed, was found devoid of the intended iPad, with the Apple packaging appearing to have been brazenly ripped open.

Amazon’s Response to the Incident

In response to the customer’s predicament, Amazon, the global e-commerce giant, urged the customer to report the theft to the local police force and to furnish a crime report. This is standard procedure when it comes to alleged thefts from packages delivered by the company.

The Police Intervention

The customer dutifully reported the incident to the West Yorkshire police, who promptly issued a crime number, signifying that the incident had been officially recorded. This, however, took an unexpected turn when the police later clarified that the incident should not have been recorded as a crime.

A Twist in the Tale

The reason for this peculiar retraction? According to the law enforcement officials, the customer had never actually taken possession of the iPad. In the eyes of the law, the customer was technically not the owner of the iPad, and as such, the theft could not have been classified as a crime against them. This intricate detail of ownership and possession brings to light the complexities of online shopping and the legalities surrounding it.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of online shopping, prompting customers and e-commerce platforms alike to take necessary precautions to ensure the safe delivery of products.