Amarillo PD Intensifies Operations: Arrests Nine, Seizes Drugs in Anti-Gang Drive

In a significant move aimed at curbing crime within its jurisdiction, Amarillo Police Department has intensified its operations focusing on gun and drug charges. The recent drive, which spanned over 15 days, has been particularly directed towards tackling the rising gang-related activities within the city.

Operation Against Gang Activity

After a week-long operation, the Amarillo Police Department, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Potter County Sheriff’s Office, arrested nine individuals. The operation, conducted from January 8 through January 12, was aimed at addressing gang-related activities, disrupting criminal operations, and enhancing community safety.

The police made over 28 traffic stops, targeting suspected gang members or affiliates, and executed three search warrants. The operation resulted in the seizure of three firearms from known felons, further strengthening the city's fight against crime.

Major Drug Seizure

Of significant note in this operation was the confiscation of substantial quantities of drugs. The haul included 2.92 grams of fentanyl, 1.72 pounds of cocaine, and 282.29 grams of marijuana. The amount of fentanyl seized, being equivalent to nearly 1,500 potentially lethal doses, underlines the severity of the operation's findings and its impact on local safety.

Future Crime Reduction Efforts

The success of this anti-gang operation was the result of effective collaboration between multiple agencies. Given the outcomes of these actions, it is anticipated that Amarillo PD will continue similar operations throughout 2024. The primary goal remains to enhance community safety and ensure a peaceful environment for the city's inhabitants.