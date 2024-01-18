en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Altercation Leads to Life-Altering Injuries: Friend Receives Suspended Sentence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Altercation Leads to Life-Altering Injuries: Friend Receives Suspended Sentence

In a shocking turn of events, Ray Payne, a butcher by profession, was left battling life-threatening injuries following a heated altercation outside the Labour Club in Kidsgrove on July 9, 2022. His friend, Ian Smyk, in a moment of aggression, pushed Payne leading to an unfortunate accident. Payne fell and hit his head, causing a brain bleed that demanded intensive medical attention and subsequent skull reconstruction and neuro-rehabilitation.

A Life Altered

Payne, who had been working as a butcher for three decades, now grapples with significant challenges pertaining to memory and mobility. This has profoundly impacted his capability to work and carry out everyday activities. The tragedy has thrown his life into disarray and marked a dramatic shift in his life trajectory.

The Court’s Verdict

Smyk, 46, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm in court but argued that his push was a singular act, devoid of any intent to inflict such serious injuries. Despite the grave consequences of his actions, Smyk was sentenced to a two-year suspended prison term. He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £5,000 as compensation to Payne.

A Momentary Lapse of Judgement

The court viewed Smyk’s act as a brief lapse of judgment that was entirely out of character. Recorder Robert Smith, taking note of Smyk’s remorse over the incident and his positive standing with his employer and family, decided against an immediate custodial sentence. This incident, deemed as an aberration, has left an indelible mark on the lives of both men, changing them forever.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
20 seconds ago
Dayton Man Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Faces Prison Sentence
In a twist to a case that has gripped Dayton, Ohio, Antonio Fountain, a 37-year-old resident, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from an incident that led to the death of a local security guard Ronnie ‘Joe’ Brown, aged 60. The guilty plea was entered on Friday through a bill of
Dayton Man Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Faces Prison Sentence
Chicken Thief Forced to Eat Raw Bird in Bulawayo: A Case of Extreme Vigilantism
5 mins ago
Chicken Thief Forced to Eat Raw Bird in Bulawayo: A Case of Extreme Vigilantism
Attempted Murder in Daleville: Man Arrested on Serious Charges
5 mins ago
Attempted Murder in Daleville: Man Arrested on Serious Charges
Tragic Death of Leah Senior: Community Mourns as Investigation Continues
5 mins ago
Tragic Death of Leah Senior: Community Mourns as Investigation Continues
Ex-Somerset Officer Admits to Massive Drug Theft from Evidence Room
5 mins ago
Ex-Somerset Officer Admits to Massive Drug Theft from Evidence Room
Google Engineer Arrested for Wife's Murder: A Dark Shadow on the Tech Industry
5 mins ago
Google Engineer Arrested for Wife's Murder: A Dark Shadow on the Tech Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Mountain Rescue Teams Deployed in Northumberland Amid Montane Spine Race
14 seconds
Mountain Rescue Teams Deployed in Northumberland Amid Montane Spine Race
A Week of NCAA College Basketball: Key Games, Matchups, and More
19 seconds
A Week of NCAA College Basketball: Key Games, Matchups, and More
Cristiano Ronaldo Stirs Debate: Saudi Pro League vs Ligue 1
20 seconds
Cristiano Ronaldo Stirs Debate: Saudi Pro League vs Ligue 1
Mayo Hospital's Emergency Block Upgrade Nears Completion: CM Inspects Progress
26 seconds
Mayo Hospital's Emergency Block Upgrade Nears Completion: CM Inspects Progress
Atlanta Falcons Eyeing Buffalo Bills' Joe Brady for their Organization
28 seconds
Atlanta Falcons Eyeing Buffalo Bills' Joe Brady for their Organization
Youth Development Center in New Hampshire: A Question of Capacity
28 seconds
Youth Development Center in New Hampshire: A Question of Capacity
College Basketball Schedule: Key Matchups and Game Times
34 seconds
College Basketball Schedule: Key Matchups and Game Times
Fes Batista: From Brink of Suicide to Boxing Ring, the Inspiring Journey of an Anti-Bullying Advocate
39 seconds
Fes Batista: From Brink of Suicide to Boxing Ring, the Inspiring Journey of an Anti-Bullying Advocate
Wellness Retreats Surge in Popularity in 2024: A Focus on Holistic Health
5 mins
Wellness Retreats Surge in Popularity in 2024: A Focus on Holistic Health
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
1 hour
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app