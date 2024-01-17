Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity Suspended at Coastal Carolina University After Hazing Violations

In a significant development, the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) has been hit with a five-year suspension following a hazing incident. The fraternity's appeal against the decision was rejected, leading to the closure of the CCU chapter.

Advertisment

Fateful Incident and Aftermath

The incident, which violated the university's student code of conduct, took place off-campus on October 11, 2022. It was reported to university officials on March 29, 2023. This led to an interim suspension issued on March 31, 2023, and an investigation by a national firm. Despite contesting the suspension, Alpha Chi Rho's plea found no favor.

Alpha Chi Rho's National Organization Steps Back

Advertisment

In the wake of the suspension, the fraternity's national organization decided to withdraw its recognition, thereby closing down the CCU chapter. The members of the chapter, for their part, refrained from appealing the decision.

University's Stance on Hazing

CCU has reiterated its firm stand against hazing, emphasizing that it violates the Student Code of Conduct and Hazing policies. The university has pledged its commitment to the well-being of the campus community, including its Greek life, which involves over 1,200 students in 20 fraternity and sorority chapters. It has made it abundantly clear that any form of hazing will not be tolerated.