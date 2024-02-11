Aloha Spirit Rises Above Maui Wildfire Ashes: Fundraising Efforts and Recovery Progress

In the heart of December, Newport Beach Firefighters organized a Hawaii-themed charity event to raise funds for the Lahaina community and its First Responders, who had been grappling with the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that ravaged Maui. The donation was gratefully accepted last month by HFFA Maui Executive Board members Kanoa Shannon, Jay Fujita, and Chad Sambrano.

The Power of Community and Coffee

FireDeptCoffee, a company founded by firefighters, has joined the efforts to support the Maui Fire Ohana affected by the Lahaina wildfire. They have created a specially blended Kona coffee and limited edition T-shirt, which will only be available throughout January. The proceeds from the sales will go towards aiding the families of the Maui firefighters who have been impacted by the wildfires.

Governmental Support and Recovery Efforts

Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently visited Maui to assess the progress of recovery efforts six months after the devastating wildfires. She met with staff at the local Business Recovery Center, which offers assistance to businesses affected by the fires, and participated in a roundtable with the Maui Chamber of Commerce and local entrepreneurs to discuss the economic future of Maui.

In partnership with FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the SBA awarded a contract to a Native Hawaiian Organization 8(a) certified firm for recovery construction efforts. Guzman emphasized the importance of directing more recovery funds to local small businesses, which are the backbone of Maui's economy. The SBA continues to support economic recovery efforts for the Maui small business community through various resources and services.

A Helping Hand from Hawai'i SAVIN and Maui Strong Fund

Hawaii's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation does not maintain a public website listing violent criminals who have had their sentences reduced or paroled. However, victims can register for Hawai'i SAVIN (Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification) to receive automated notifications regarding an offender's custody status, including parole hearings and releases. The SAVIN system does not notify victims when an inmate is sentenced or when their court sentence is reduced.

As the Maui community continues to heal and rebuild, the Maui Strong Fund has raised approximately $180.2 million for wildfire relief, while GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $60 million. This outpouring of support demonstrates the resilience and compassion of the Hawaiian people as they stand together in the face of adversity.

As the aloha spirit rises above the ashes left by the wildfires, the Lahaina community can take comfort in knowing that they are not alone in their journey toward recovery. The combined efforts of local organizations, government agencies, and businesses are paving the way for a brighter future for Maui and its residents.

In the end, it is the collective strength and determination of the people that will see Maui rise from the ashes, stronger and more united than ever before. The ongoing support and efforts towards recovery serve as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community.