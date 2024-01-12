en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Allendale Woman Charged with Animal Abuse Following Rescue of 21 Dogs

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Allendale Woman Charged with Animal Abuse Following Rescue of 21 Dogs

Shayna Saing, a 27-year-old resident of Allendale, faces one felony count of animal abuse and three misdemeanors. The charges were instigated following the rescue of 21 Pomsky dogs from her home in Allendale Township in December 2023. The serious case of animal neglect was brought to the attention of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) through a complaint lodged on Boyne Boulevard.

Disturbing Discovery

On December 5, OCSO officers were dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found the dogs in extremely poor conditions. The age varied amongst the dogs, highlighting a chronic case of neglect that demanded immediate intervention. The dogs were subsequently taken into protective custody.

A New Lease on Life

Following their rescue, the dogs were initially cared for by the Harbor Humane Society’s dedicated staff. Under their vigilant supervision, the dogs regained their health and vitality. In a heartening turn of events, all 21 dogs have since found new homes through adoption, signaling a fresh start for these previously neglected animals.

Legal Proceedings

Saing was arraigned in the 58th District Court on January 10. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, with her case now awaiting a final decision. In addition to the felony animal abuse charge, Saing faces further misdemeanors for operating a kennel without a license and for keeping unlicensed dogs, highlighting the blatant disregard for the law and the well-being of the animals under her care.

0
Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
43 seconds ago
North Strabane Police in Pursuit of Woman Wanted on Multiple Charges
In an urgent public appeal, the North Strabane police have launched a manhunt for a woman named Adrianne Michelle Hickman. Wanted on a slew of charges, Hickman is currently the subject of considerable police attention. The charges against her include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking. Public Warning
North Strabane Police in Pursuit of Woman Wanted on Multiple Charges
Online Fraudster Jordan Longbottom Dodges Prison Sentence for Illicit TV Box Business
24 mins ago
Online Fraudster Jordan Longbottom Dodges Prison Sentence for Illicit TV Box Business
Hernhill Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Severe Beating, Sparking Calls for Better Child Protection
25 mins ago
Hernhill Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Severe Beating, Sparking Calls for Better Child Protection
Human Remains Discovered Near Home of Missing South Carolina Grandmother
9 mins ago
Human Remains Discovered Near Home of Missing South Carolina Grandmother
Asheville Christmas Eve Shooting: Three Charged, One at Large
16 mins ago
Asheville Christmas Eve Shooting: Three Charged, One at Large
Former Counselor Convicted for Soliciting Minor Online in Mercer County
20 mins ago
Former Counselor Convicted for Soliciting Minor Online in Mercer County
Latest Headlines
World News
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
25 seconds
Malvern Winter Classic Returns: High School Hockey Event Makes a Comeback
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
2 mins
Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
3 mins
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
5 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
5 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
5 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
6 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
9 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
10 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app