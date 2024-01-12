Allendale Woman Charged with Animal Abuse Following Rescue of 21 Dogs

Shayna Saing, a 27-year-old resident of Allendale, faces one felony count of animal abuse and three misdemeanors. The charges were instigated following the rescue of 21 Pomsky dogs from her home in Allendale Township in December 2023. The serious case of animal neglect was brought to the attention of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) through a complaint lodged on Boyne Boulevard.

Disturbing Discovery

On December 5, OCSO officers were dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found the dogs in extremely poor conditions. The age varied amongst the dogs, highlighting a chronic case of neglect that demanded immediate intervention. The dogs were subsequently taken into protective custody.

A New Lease on Life

Following their rescue, the dogs were initially cared for by the Harbor Humane Society’s dedicated staff. Under their vigilant supervision, the dogs regained their health and vitality. In a heartening turn of events, all 21 dogs have since found new homes through adoption, signaling a fresh start for these previously neglected animals.

Legal Proceedings

Saing was arraigned in the 58th District Court on January 10. She was released on a personal recognizance bond, with her case now awaiting a final decision. In addition to the felony animal abuse charge, Saing faces further misdemeanors for operating a kennel without a license and for keeping unlicensed dogs, highlighting the blatant disregard for the law and the well-being of the animals under her care.