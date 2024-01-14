en English
Crime

Alleged Rape by CEO Shakes Delhi’s Corporate World: An NRI Victim’s Ordeal

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Alleged Rape by CEO Shakes Delhi’s Corporate World: An NRI Victim’s Ordeal

A dire allegation of sexual assault has shaken up Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, with a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman claiming she was raped by the CEO of a private company. The incident allegedly took place on September 14, 2023, inside the confines of a five-star hotel room, further intensifying the gravity of the offense.

Victim’s Connection with the Accused

The woman, an Indian-origin US citizen, held the position of Assistant General Manager in the same company where the accused serves as the CEO. A disturbing twist to the case is that the accused is not just a professional acquaintance, but also a family member. The accused, the woman’s uncle, had reportedly played a significant role in her acquiring the job at the firm.

Filing of the Complaint and Legal Proceedings

Following the assault, the victim demonstrated her courage by lodging a complaint at the Chanakyapuri police station. The law enforcement authorities promptly registered a case against the CEO under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, a legal provision dealing with rape. The investigation, which is currently in progress, will determine the course of justice in this case.

Implications for Corporate Culture

This incident, if proven true, can be a severe blow to the corporate culture, raising questions on the safety and security of women at workplaces. It underlines the importance of stringent measures to prevent such heinous crimes and the need for a robust mechanism to deal with complaints of sexual harassment at work.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

