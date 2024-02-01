Alleged NYPD Assaulters Flee to California: A Blow to NYC Justice System

In an incident that has sent shockwaves through New York City, four men stand accused of assaulting NYPD officers outside a Times Square shelter and then fleeing to California. In an audacious move, they used false identities to secure their escape, allegedly obtaining travel tickets under fake names and with a concocted story at a local Catholic church.

Times Square Altercation

The four men were among a group of seven arrested after a violent altercation outside the Candler Building on W. 42nd Street. NYPD officers were assaulted while attempting to apprehend a man in connection with an undisclosed incident. The ensuing clash resulted in a range of injuries for the officers involved, including scratches, bumps, and bruises.

The Aftermath and Implications

Despite the severity of the charges, the majority of the suspects were released without bail. The lone exception was Yohenry Brito, who was ordered to be held on bail. The release of the other men has sparked considerable controversy and raised critical questions about public safety and the efficacy of the justice system. Authorities are continuing their search for five additional suspects believed to be involved in the assault.

The Fugitives: A Closer Look

Among the alleged assailants, Yohenry Brito and Jandry Barros have been identified. Both, along with five other individuals, were charged with Robbery and Felony Assault. After their release, they reportedly left the officers on the ground and fled the scene. They later managed to secure their passage to California, leaving a trail of unanswered questions and a city grappling with the broader implications of their actions.

The issue of 'asylum seekers' breaking the law in NYC and the flux of migrants into the city has been highlighted by this incident. The response from the NYPD, and state leaders, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, has been firm. Both have supported the consideration of deportation for these individuals, underlining the seriousness of the situation. Meanwhile, the DA's office is investigating additional footage to determine the role of each defendant in the attack.