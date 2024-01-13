en English
Crime

Alleged Kidnapper Posing as Scavenger Apprehended in Akure

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Alleged Kidnapper Posing as Scavenger Apprehended in Akure

An alleged kidnapper, disguised as a scavenger, was apprehended in the city of Akure, Ondo state, after an attempted abduction of an eight-year-old girl. The incident unfolded when the suspect reportedly used a charm to incapacitate the minor, following which he placed her in a sack. His plan was foiled by the cries of the child, which alerted her grandmother. In her attempt to rescue her granddaughter, the grandmother sustained injuries.

Swift Response by Local Security

The local security outfit, Amotekun, swiftly responded to the distress call, leading to the capture of the suspect. In his desperate bid to escape, the man threatened the rescuers with various objects, including burning firewood. The suspect was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Details Emerge During Interrogation

During a subsequent interrogation, the suspect admitted to being a kidnapper and confessed to having a history of similar offences. The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to identify any potential accomplices and break down the network of this criminal. The child, despite the horrifying ordeal, was found to be mentally stable.

Public Cautioned and Reassured

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the commander of Amotekun, issued a public warning, urging vigilance around scavengers who may be potential robbers or informants for criminal gangs. He also reassured the residents of Ondo state of the agency’s unwavering commitment to maintaining security and peace. Encouraging the public to provide timely information to law enforcement, he emphasized that such cooperation is crucial for prompt action against criminal activities. The victim’s father, Bose James, recounted the incident, praising the successful intervention by Amotekun.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

