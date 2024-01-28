Alleged Fraud Case Emerges in Solan alongside Significant State Appointment

It was a day of intrigue and appointments in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, as a high-profile fraud investigation was launched alongside a significant state appointment. Notably, an alleged cheating case came to light involving a financial trading company, while the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) welcomed a new member.

Allegations of Fraud Against Apex Group

Ringing the alarm bell is Santosh Kumar, who has pointed an accusing finger at Apex Group, a Maharashtra-based trading company. Kumar alleges that he was swindled by the company, which is known for its involvement in investing in initial public offerings. After registering with the company, he invested a staggering Rs 67.3 lakh across various accounts. Yet, instead of the promised returns, Kumar found himself facing a significant financial loss, raising suspicions of fraud.

Following these allegations, the Baddi police have registered a case of cheating against Apex Group. The authorities are now delving into the matter, seeking to ascertain the veracity of Kumar's claims. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of financial trading and the importance of conducting due diligence before making significant investments.

Appointment of Dev Raj Sharma to the HPPSC

In a separate development, the state government announced the appointment of Dev Raj Sharma to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC). A seasoned professional, Sharma has retired as the Inspector General of the Indian Coast Guard. The Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has appointed him to the position for a term of six years or until he reaches the age of 62, whichever comes first.

Sharma's appointment to the HPPSC is a testament to his extensive experience and expertise. His tenure as Inspector General of the Indian Coast Guard has undoubtedly equipped him with a unique perspective that will be invaluable in his new role. As a member of the HPPSC, Sharma will be instrumental in shaping the future civil service cadre of Himachal Pradesh, further contributing to the state's ongoing development and progress.