Alleged Extortion of Rice Department Chief Leads to Activist's Arrest

Thanyarat Chaisirikunakorn, wife of the Rice Department's (RD) director-general, Natthakit Khongthip, has leveled serious accusations of an extortion scheme against a group of individuals, including activist Srisuwan Janya. According to Thanyarat, the group has been persistently targeting Mr. Natthakit with baseless allegations of discrepancies in state projects managed by the RD. Their demand? Payments to cease the accusations and safeguard Mr. Natthakit's reputation.

Who are the Accused?

Reportedly, the accused group includes United Thai Nation (UTN) Party member Yoswaris 'Jeng Dokjik' Chuklom and former UTN MP candidate Phimnattha Chiraphutthiphak. Thanyarat asserted that the extortion was a deliberate and organized endeavor involving distinct roles such as a petitioner, a go-between, and a courier. This claim was confirmed by the deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, who acknowledged the systematic nature of the extortion scheme.

The Sting Operation and Arrest

Srisuwan Janya was apprehended at his residence in Pathum Thani, following a sting operation by the police. He was caught accepting 500,000 baht from undercover police officers, a sum that was part of an initial bribe set at 3 million baht, but later bartered down to 1.5 million baht. The accused individuals have uniformly denied the charges and have been granted a 15-day period to present their written defenses.

Unveiling the Digital Trail

As a part of the ongoing investigation, the police have obtained an audio clip that implicates Yoswaris in the extortion scheme. Additionally, they are probing a Line chat record between Thanyarat and Phimnattha. These digital traces could potentially reveal more about the alleged extortion scheme, shedding light on the motivations and mechanisms behind it.