Alleged Drug Trafficker Fraklin Xhelaj Extradited to Albania

Fraklin Xhelaj, a 52-year-old Albanian man, has been extradited from France under accusations of being a key player in a structured criminal drug trafficking group. Known by his alias ‘Bebi’, Xhelaj’s alleged illicit activities involve trafficking heroin between Greece, Albania, and North Macedonia.

Allegations and Investigation

The Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) in Albania issued a warrant for Xhelaj’s arrest on July 19, 2021. The charges levelled against him include narcotics trafficking, participation in a structured criminal group, and committing crimes by a criminal organization. The evidence points to Xhelaj’s involvement in three separate episodes of illicit activities in 2016, with two cases still pending resolution.

International Collaboration

A testament to international cooperation in law enforcement, the extradition of Xhelaj was a part of a coordinated effort. Collaborative investigations between Albanian and Greek judicial authorities led to the seizure of approximately 27 kilograms of heroin, further solidifying the case against Xhelaj.

Next Steps

Following his extradition, Xhelaj has been handed over to the General Directorate of Prisons in Albania. Here, he will face the next steps in the legal process, promising a thorough examination of the charges against him and an unequivocal pursuit of justice.