Alleged ‘Banned List’ Circulates Online; Perth Nightclubs and Police Investigate

In a remarkable and alarming incident, a supposed ‘banned list’ featuring names and photographs of over 140 individuals allegedly barred from Loft Nightclub and Ice Factory in Perth has been making rounds on social media. Each person listed has been accompanied by reasons including supposed court convictions. Amid the rising anxiety and confusion, the management of the nightclubs has come forward to debunk the authenticity of this document.

Management Denies Authenticity of List

According to the management of the nightclubs, the controversial document is neither part of their database nor a result of data breach from their systems. The firm denial has brought some relief to the people involved, but the question of the source and purpose of the list remains unanswered. The management has also assured the public that they have not utilized the information in the list and have plans to securely destroy any copies they have received.

Investigation Underway by Police Scotland

The incident has not taken long to attract the attention of law enforcement. Police Scotland is currently reviewing the case, seeking to uncover the origins and intentions behind this disturbing event. The nightclub management has pledged full cooperation, acknowledging the concerns this situation may raise among their customers.

Patrons Thanked for Understanding and Support

The management has extended gratitude to their patrons for their understanding and support during this challenging time. They have promised to work diligently with the authorities in the ongoing investigation, hoping to restore a sense of safety and trust among their customers. As the enquiry unfolds, the management urges the public to refrain from sharing the list further, aiming to prevent further distress to those listed and to prevent the spread of potential misinformation.