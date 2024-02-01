Investors Accuse Nigerian Police Commissioner of Financial Misconduct; Commissioner Denies Allegations

Accusations of financial impropriety and a potential Ponzi scheme have been leveled against Aderemi Adeoye, a police commissioner in Nigeria, by a group of investors. The allegations revolve around a secretive multimillion-dollar investment club, Alpha Trust Investment Club (ATIC), which the investors say lacks transparency and may be a front for Adeoye's plan to abscond with their funds. The case presents a complex picture of alleged financial misconduct, an accusation of a Ponzi scheme, and a high-ranking police officer's attempt to clear his name.

The group of investors, comprising 33 individuals from different countries, claims that the investment club, worth N20 billion, operates without a physical address, a website, staff, or accessible records of investments. They argue that Adeoye controls the cooperative like a personal business, providing little to no information about its operations or financial management. The group alleges that Adeoye is planning to disappear with their funds as he approaches retirement.

Adeoye's Rebuttal and Evidence of Investments

In response to the allegations, Adeoye maintains that the claims are baseless and challenges the petitioners to provide evidence. He outlined specific investments in real estate, attesting that the club's assets are spread across the country and are verifiable. Adeoye explained that the club generates financial returns through trading in financial markets, including the stock market and forex market. He insists that the club operates on a zero-expense model with no employees, thus, its lack of physical presence.

Adeoye proposed that the accusations are a result of disgruntled members who were expelled from the club, attempting to create a scam narrative. He pointed to the club's annual dividend payments as proof of its legitimate operation and mentioned that a counter-petition is being prepared by satisfied members to dispute the allegations. Adeoye emphasized the club's success and transparency, citing the increase in value of the properties purchased and the consistent payment of dividends as evidence.

Cloud of Suspicion Persists

Despite Adeoye's assertions, the group of investors remains unconvinced. They note that Adeoye has reportedly moved his family out of Nigeria, which they interpret as a sign of his intent to abscond. The allegations, coupled with Adeoye's imminent retirement, have cast a shadow of doubt over his operations, leaving many questions unanswered.